Bengal CM Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines; Red Zones To Be Divided Into 3 Categories

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the lockdown will continue in the state, but attention needs to be paid to reviving the economy. This comes a day after the meeting between the Chief Ministers of all states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister held a press conference on Tuesday and apprised about her meeting with DMs and SPs. She told them that lockdown will continue, but we need to focus on relaxation and added that the rural economy has also been broken. She urged for balance between tackling coronavirus and saving livelihoods.

Red Zone Division

The chief minister said that the red zones in the state will be further divided into three categories A, B and C and further relaxations will be announced accordingly. Red Zone A will have no relaxations, Red Zone B will have some relaxations and Red Zone C will have some relaxations outside containment zones. District Magistrates and police officials have been given the responsibility to decide which shops can open now.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 126 with 8 more fatalities. 110 new cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking West Bengal's total active Covid-19 tally to 1,363, as per state officials.

PM sends a message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all the Chief Ministers to submit a blueprint to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown in their respective states by May 15. He stressed the need for an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise in the future. Mentioning that everyone had a reasonable indication of the geographical spread of COVID-19, the PM highlighted that this would help in having a focused fight against the pandemic. Moreover, he stated that the country would have to work towards achieving two objectives- to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually.