Mamata Banerjee Says 'youth Of Bengal Will Lead Nation'; Claims Unemployment Down By 40%

On the occasion of International Youth Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a new scheme-- 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' which aims to reduce unemployment in the state by providing soft loans to over one lakh youth in the state.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that at a time when the unemployment rate in India was at an all-time high owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the unemployment rate in Bengal unlike the rest of India, reduced by 40%. She remarked that the state would lead the nation in turning the dreams of the youth into reality.

Today is #InternationalYouthDay. #GoWB is committed to empowering the youth. A new scheme 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa’ was launched by #Bengal Govt. One lakh unemployed youth will be provided soft loans and subsidies to make them self-reliant. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 12, 2020

When then the unemployment rate in India is at an all-time high of 24%, unemployment rate in #Bengal reduced by 40%. Youth of Bengal led the nation many times in the past and will continue to do so in the future (2/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 12, 2020

We are proud of our youth. They are the future. The new generation will take our nation forward. The youth are talented, skilful, hardworking. Their dreams of today will become a reality tomorrow (3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 12, 2020

Contrary to Mamata Banerjee's claims, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) reported that West Bengal's unemployment rate in July increased marginally to 6.8 per cent as compared to 6.5 per cent in June. States like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have clocked unemployment rates of 1.9 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 8.1 per cent in July respectively.

On the other hand, both urban and rural unemployment rates in India have seen a decline. The rural unemployment rate in India in July stands at 9.15 per cent, down from 12.02 per cent in the previous month and the urban unemployment rate in July was 6.66 per cent from 10.52 per cent in June.

International Youth Day 2020

International Youth Day marks an awareness day, which people across the world observe annually on August 12th. United Nations designated it in 1999 as it adopted Resolution 54/120. On this day, governments of different countries and other organisations use the opportunity to draw attention to youth issues. Many of them plan workshops, events, and meetings. They also involve the participation of governments and youth groups.

International Youth Day theme 2020 is Youth Engagement for Global Action. On this day, people and groups across the world will highlight how the engagement of the young people at the national and global levels enrich multilateral institutions and processes. The UN has also urged internet users to join #31DaysOfYOUth. It is a social media campaign that would celebrate young people throughout the month of August.

