Mamata Banerjee Signals Next Step After Her Meeting With Nitin Gadkari Regarding WB Infra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on an official visit to New Delhi, called on Union Minister of Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday and discussed several infrastructure projects in the state, to invite global investors.

The leaders discussed issues related to road and infrastructure projects, including transport, road connectivity, and manufacturing units with electric buses. Discussions were also held on building flyovers in Kolkata.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mamata Banerjee said, "I requested that it'll be good if we have a manufacturing industry in our state that will manufacture electric buses, electric autos, electric scooters."

On infrastructural development, Banerjee told Gadkari that West Bengal needs proper roads, as the state shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and northeastern states.

After Mamata Banerjee's request, Gadkari said will be holding a meeting tomorrow with West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, PWD Minister Moloy Ghatak, and Transport Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha. "As per the convenience of Nitin Gadkari, I'll send my Secretary to meet him," the CM said.

West Bengal road projects

Banerjee also raised issues concerning pending road and transport projects, including the deep-sea port at Tajpur, in her discussions with Gadkari. The seaport, located nearly 200 km from Kolkata, is expected to draw an investment of Rs 15,000 crore and generate 25,000 jobs in Bengal.

As per reports, she also presented a report to the Union minister on the construction of rural roads in West Bengal under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi to initiate talks with Opposition parties to stitch together a united front against the ruling BJP. Banerjee will also meet ministers of key departments such as petroleum, aviation, railways, and commerce soon to discuss various development projects in the state.

