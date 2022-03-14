Last Updated:

Mamata Banerjee Takes Pride In Bengali Signage Of London Tube Station

Mamata Banerjee also said, "It underlines that  the diaspora should work together in common cultural directions. It is  a victory of our culture and heritage." 

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took pride in the signage of a London Metro station in Bengali and said it it signifies the importance of the language.

"Proud to note that the London Tube Rail has accepted Bengali as a language of signage at Whitechapel Station, signifying the increasing global  importance & strength of the 1000-year old language Bengali," the chief minister tweeted.

