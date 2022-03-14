Mamata Banerjee Takes Pride In Bengali Signage Of London Tube Station

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took pride in the signage of a London Metro station in Bengali and said it it signifies the importance of the language.

"Proud to note that the London Tube Rail has accepted Bengali as a language of signage at Whitechapel Station, signifying the increasing global importance & strength of the 1000-year old language Bengali," the chief minister tweeted.

She further said, "It underlines that the diaspora should work together in common cultural directions. It is a victory of our culture and heritage."

