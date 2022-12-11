Last Updated:

Mamata Banerjee To Be On 2-day Visit To Meghalaya From Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will embark on a two-day visit to Meghalaya from Monday, party leaders said.

Banerjee will address a TMC workers' convention at the State Central Library here on Tuesday, a senior party leader told PTI.

She is expected to arrive in Shillong at 2 pm on Monday.

The CM would also participate in pre-Christmas celebrations on Tuesday during her maiden visit to Shillong, the TMC later said in a tweet.

Assembly elections are due in Meghalaya early next year.

In November 2021, 12 MLAs of opposition Congress had joined the TMC, making it the principal opposition party in the hill state.

A TMC functionary said Banerjee’s visit will boost the morale of the party workers ahead of the polls.

The party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who has visited the state twice this year, will also be accompanying the chief minister, he said. 

