West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged everyone to be cautious while pandal hopping keeping in mind the need of wearing face masks to contain the spread of the lethal COVID virus during the Durga Puja festivities.

Chief Minister Banerjee urged people to follow the COVID guidelines while inaugurating two Durga Puja pandals in south Kolkata on Wednesday. "I request people visiting the pandals during the festival to wear masks even if they are fully vaccinated. Some people are testing positive for COVID-19, even after being administered both doses of the vaccine,” Banerjee said while inaugurating the Naktala Udayan Sangha puja pandal.

During the Salimpur puja inauguration, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed Puja organisers to keep in stock an adequate supply of masks for distributing them to visitors who fail to wear the same. The TMC supremo, who recently won the Bhabanipur by-elections, chanted 'shlokas' to pay homage to Goddess Durga and shouted 'Jai Bangla' while concluding her speech.

The CM also drew the eyes of the deity, a ritual known as 'Chokhudaan' amid the beats of Dhak, a traditional musical instrument played especially during the Durga Puja at Chetla Agrani Puja that is patronised by his cabinet colleague Firhad Hakim.

Banerjee also warned people to be extra careful as the rainy season triggers the outbreak of dengue. The Chief Minister, on a Durga Puja inauguration binge from 'Mahalaya' marking the onset of the 'Devi Paksha', unveiled pandals at Jodhpur Park, 95 Pally, and Babubagan in south Kolkata.

Bengal issues COVID guidelines for Durga Puja

The West Bengal government issued a fresh set of guidelines for the annual Durga Puja carnival amid COVID pandemic. The carnival-style celebrations involve processions across the state before the immersion of the idols. The TMC-led West Bengal government issued the order, with the Durga Puja festival to begin in the next few days. The COVID guidelines for the festival are to be strictly followed by the people to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

The Kolkata Metro has announced a change in its timings of train operations for three days of the Durga Puja festival, October 12-14. Kolkata Metro issued a statement saying, "First trains leave from terminal stations at 10 am and last trains at 11 pm." The Calcutta High Court has restricted the entry of visitors inside the puja pandals and the state government announced the decision to relax the night curfew, which means that movement between 11 pm and 5 am will no longer be banned.

West Bengal reported 619 new COVID cases on Tuesday, which took the cumulative tally to 15,72,460. A total of 637 new recoveries were recorded as the total recoveries reached 15,46,037. After 11 new fatalities, the death toll of West Bengal stands at 18,848.

West Bengal govt issues guidelines for Durga Puja; pandals should be kept open from all sides, no cultural program to be held.



Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI