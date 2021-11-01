Mamata Banerjee Urges People Use Green Crackers After SC Quashes Blanket Ban On Crackers

While inaugurating the Kali Puja Pandals in West Bengal on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee insisted people only use green-firecrackers to celebrate the upcoming festivals -- Kali Puja, Diwali & Chhath, following the Supreme Court’s order quashing Calcutta High Court’s previous order of blanket ban on firecrackers.

Speaking on the issue, Mamata Banerjee said, "I urge everyone to follow the guidelines as COVID-19 is still raging in the country. Bursting of green fireworks has been allowed but norms have to be followed. There shouldn't be any laxity..."

She further urged people further to abide by the health protocols and COVID-19 guidelines as she announced that the government has relaxed the night curfew during Kali Puja.

Supreme Court quashes Calcutta HC's order on blanket ban of crackers, supports use of green crackers

Earlier in the day, the Apex court had quashed the previous order by Calcutta High Court that placed a blanket ban on the firecrackers in the state during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals, stating that a complete ban is not possible, and advocated the use of green fire-crackers. The court also added that the mechanism to stop the misuse of the firecrackers has to be strengthened. The West Bengal administration was also urged by a special bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi to look into the possibilities of preventing banned firecrackers and associated commodities from being imported into the state.

Apart from this, Mamata Banerjee also asked people to maintain communal harmony in the state during the festivals and asserted that people should not buy or sell the banned products. On following the COVID-19 protocols, she highlighted that COVID-19 is not over yet and people must abide by guidelines in order to keep it at bay. "In Goa, everyone was seen wearing masks. In Siliguri and Kursesong, however, many people were found on the streets without masks. This should not happen. We must be alert,” Banerjee said.

During the day, the West Bengal CM also announced that on November 16, her government will launch the next edition of the 'Duare Sarkar' (government at your doorstep) programme. Camps are being set up across the state as part of the initiative, with personnel delivering information about the state government's assistance systems and enrolling names of recipients. According to Banerjee, the Lakshmi Bhandar social welfare project by the West Bengal government has benefitted at least one crore women.

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI