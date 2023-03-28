Mamata Banerjee Urges President Murmu To Conserve 'constitutional Rights' Of Poor People

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, March 27 urged President Droupadi Murmu to protect the country's Constitution and its citizens' constitutional rights and save the nation from a disaster. President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kolkata on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal. This is her first tour of the state after being elected the President.

Addressing a state-organised programme organised to felicitate President Murmu who is on a two-day visit to the state, Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata said, “Madam President, you are the constitutional head of this country. I would request you protect the Constitution and the constitutional rights of the poor people of this country. We would request you to protect the country from a disaster."

At a civic reception of Droupadi Murmu in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee lauded her as a “Golden lady” and said the country has a proud heritage of people from various communities, castes and creeds living in harmony for ages.

Presenting the President with an idol of goddess Durga, Chief Minister Banerjee also played the tribal drum and danced with tribals during the programme.

Addressing the program, the President thanked the government and the people of West Bengal for the warm welcome. President Droupadi Murmu said, "Sacrifice, martyrdom, culture and education had been the life ideals in the state."

“The people of Bengal are cultured and progressive. The land of Bengal has given birth to immortal revolutionaries on the one hand and prominent scientists on the other. From politics to the justice system, from science to philosophy, from spirituality to sports, from culture to business, from journalism to literature, cinema, music, drama, painting and other art forms, Bengal’s remarkable pioneers have found new ways and methods in many fields,” the President added. Further, she added that the people of Bengal have always prioritised the ideals of social justice, equality and self-respect.

Acknowledging the Mamata-led government's initiative of renaming some streets of the state after Santhal leaders who spearheaded a rebellion to oust the British colonial authority and the corrupt zamindari system, the President mentioned that she was happy to note that a street in Kolkata has been named ‘Sido-Kanhu-Dahar’ in memory of the Santhal leaders.

“Such initiatives give strength to the ideals of our freedom struggle, especially to the self-confidence and self-pride of our tribal brothers and sisters,” she said.

'Not invited to the event': West Bengal BJP leaders

According to sources, no representative of the opposition BJP was present at the civic reception. According to the ruling Trinamool Congress, top opposition party leaders, including BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were invited to the programme.

Sources claimed that Majumdar and Ghosh did not attend the programme due to other engagements while Adhikari denied being invited to the event.

Later, dubbing Adhikari's charge 'baseless', the ruling Trinamool Congress accused the BJP leaders of boycotting the President’s programme despite being invited.

Adhikari, who is currently in New Delhi, tweeted, "Those who queued up to vote against her (Murmu) would take the centre stage & hog the limelight at the felicitation event! Those who queued up to vote in her favour are snubbed by the WB Govt & aren’t invited !” The state BJP leadership clarified that it did not boycott the programme.

Further, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress claimed that BJP leaders stooped to a new low. “Despite being invited to the event scheduled at Netaji Indoor Stadium, they have chosen to boycott it. When it comes to petty politics, BJP does not even spare the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Shameful,” the TMC said in another Twitter post.