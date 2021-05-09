Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi For GST/customs Exemption On COVID Drugs & Oxygen

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to exempt Goods and Services Tax (GST), customs duty, taxes from oxygen concentrators, cylinders, and COVID drugs. Banerjee also urged PM Modi to strengthen health infrastructure and augment supplies of equipment, medicines and medical oxygen for treatment of COVID- positive patients.

“A large number of organizations, individuals, and benevolent agencies have come forward to donate oxygen concentrators, cylinders, cryogenic storage tanks, tankers and tank containers, and COVID-related drugs. Donations from these organisations will greatly supplement the efforts of the State government in meeting the huge gap in demand and supply,” Banerjee wrote in the letter.

"Donors seek exemption of GST & custom duty"

CM Banerjee also mentioned in the letter that many of the donors who have approached the State government have requested to consider exemption of these from customs duty, SGST, CGST, IGST. She further said,

"As the rate structure falls under the purview of the Central government, I would request that these items may be exempted from GST/customs duty and other such duties and taxes to help remove supply constraints of the above-mentioned life-saving drugs and equipment and contribute towards effective management of the COVID pandemic."

Assuming tax exemption would contribute towards effective management of the COVID, Mamata Banerjee urged PM Modi to pace up free-of-cost vaccination against COVID to all. She also requested him to ensure an adequate supply of essential drugs and hike allocation of medical oxygen for West Bengal.

Centre "failing" to curb COVID

Even when the Centre had liberalised the COVID vaccine policy pan India for all adults to get inoculated, she had written to PM Modi indicating vaccine availability is too inadequate to provide to eligible beneficiaries and the government of India. Bringing to light that direction extending vaccination up to 18 years plus was quite unrealistic to achieve. She clarified the supply of vaccines was the core issue to address.

During West Bengal Assembly Elections, CM Banerjee had repeatedly voiced her opinion about the same while addressing mass rallies in the State. Even then, her qualms were that PM Modi was more inclined towards winning State Assembly elections rather than augmenting medical facilities in a dislocated health infrastructure of India.

Thus, it would not be incorrect to say that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been attacking the Centre for "failing" to control the spread of the disease in the country.