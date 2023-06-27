Mamata Banerjee's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing; Bengal CM Taken To Hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was taken to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday after she received injuries today while her helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke air base near Siliguri due to bad weather.

The visuals showed Mamata Banerjee walking inside the hospital while being escorted by doctors and medical professionals. Sources said that Banerjee has twisted her ankle.

The Trinamool Congress supremo's helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon due to bad weather, officials said. She was on the way to the Bagdogra airport after addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri when her helicopter ran into bad weather while flying over the Baikunthapur forest, they said.

"It was raining very heavily here, and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated, "CM West Bengal was on board EC-145 helicopter of Heligo Charters pvt ltd from Maal Bazaar to Bagdogra. Diverted to Sevok road (army helicopter base) due to heavy rains and low clouds at Bagdogra. All ok on the ground at sevok road. Helicopter awaiting the weather to clear. It was a precautionary landing."

Banerjee was touring parts of northern West Bengal to campaign for the panchayat elections, the polling for which will be held on July 8. Sources said that Governor CV Ananda Bose telephoned Banerjee and enquired about her health condition

(With PTI inputs)