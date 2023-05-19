Mamata Banerjee's Nephew Abhishek Summoned By CBI Again In Bengal Recruitment Scam Case

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by the CBI in the school jobs scam case. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP has been asked to appear before the agency on May 20 at Nizam palace. The case is related to the alleged recruitment scam in which several TMC leaders are accused of favouring certain 'undeserving' candidates in return for kickbacks.

Abhishek Banerjee was summoned after the Calcutta High Court permitted the CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question him in the case. Notably, he was previously summoned by the CBI on April 17, however, the MP pointed out that the High Court's order was nullified by the Supreme Court and accused the BJP of 'harassing' him through central agencies. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court dismissed a petition filed by Abhishek Banerjee against allowing the agencies to investigate him.

The TMC leader's name cropped up in a complaint filed by Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the scam, who alleged that he was being pressurised by the agencies to name Abhishek Banerjee in the recruitment case, per PTI. Three TMC leaders-- Manik Bhattacharya, Jiban Kishore Saha and Partha Chatterjee-- have been arrested in the case so far.

Abhishek Banerjee promises 'full cooperation'

"I have received a summons from the CBI to appear before them tomorrow, on 20th May'23 for examination. Despite not being given even a day’s prior notice, I will still abide by the summon. I will give my full cooperation during the course of the investigation (sic)," the MP tweeted.

As for my #JonoSanjogYatra, it will resume again on 22nd May'23 from the same location in Bankura where I stop today.



Unfazed by these events, I shall strive to serve the people of West Bengal with even greater dedication, zeal and commitment. Bring it on 💪🏼 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 19, 2023

Notably, he is currently on his 'Jono Sanjog Yatra' since April 25 and said that the march will resume on May 22 from his current location in Bankura. "Unfazed by these events, I shall strive to serve the people of West Bengal with even greater dedication, zeal and commitment. Bring it on," his tweet further read.