Mamata Banerjee's Painting Piques Netizens' Interest; Theories Abound As To What It Is

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday kept herself busy by painting while she sat on a 3.5-hour-long dharna at Kolkata's Gandhi Murti to protest against the campaigning ban imposed on her by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Sitting alone at the protest venue, without any TMC supporters or leaders, Banerjee poured colours on the palette, made some brushstrokes and produced a painting. The Chief Minister painted a couple of pictures but one particular painting stood out and evoked curious reactions from the internet. The figure in brown and black colours left many wondering what exactly Mamata Banerjee was trying to convey through the painting.

Here are some of netizens funniest reactions to the CM’s painting

I finally figured it out..that's ET with its finger pointing towards the exit.. pic.twitter.com/Yvg6MzjbVD — à¤ªà¤¹à¤¾à¤¡à¤¼à¥€_ð•¸ð–†ð–“ð–‰ð–†ð–‘ð–”ð–—ð–Žð–†ð–“ (@pahadi_mando) April 13, 2021

Wow Kya drawing hain. Lekin samaj nehi aya akhir hain Kya? — Sudeep Chatterjee (@SudeepC11) April 13, 2021

I am really curious. What did she have in mind and what did she draw? Even the other opposition parties are curious. — Venky (@VenkyMMT) April 14, 2021

Chief Election Commissioner: Didi, we apologise. We'll never ban you ever again for what you say during rallies because what you paint during quarantine is way more objectionable. pic.twitter.com/oIT7AzZl4Q — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) April 13, 2021

Mamata barred from campaigning

Ahead of the fifth phase of polls in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was barred from campaigning for 24 hours due to her "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process".

Following the ban from the Election Commission, the TMC supremo received support from leaders of various parties, including Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and DMK's MK Stalin. While Stalin opined there should be a level playing field for everyone, Raut alleged that the ban on Mamata’s campaigning was imposed "at the behest of the BJP".

Apart from Banerjee, the election watchdog has also issued warnings to BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Rahul Sinha over incendiary remarks.