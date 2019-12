West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act reached Day 2 on Tuesday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led a 4-km march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and dared the Centre to dismiss her government, ignoring Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's disapproval. TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty also participated in the protest march against CAA.