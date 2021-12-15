Mamata Cautions People Against Omicron

With West Bengal reporting its first Omicron case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the people to abide by Covid-19 norms and hoped that the pandemic situation might slow down by early next year.

Banerjee asked those who have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to take the second one.

“Now Omicron has been reported in Bengal. The patient came from Abu Dhabi.... Although it is not so deadly, it is very contagious and spreads very quickly. We have fought against Covid. I would request everyone to be careful,” she said while addressing a rally for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election.

West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a seven-year-old boy, a resident of Murshidabad district, tested positive for the coronavirus variant. The boy, along with his family members, recently returned to the state from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad. From the Kolkata airport, they had left for a relative’s place in Malda district where they were hospitalised.

“Generally, it takes three years for a pandemic situation to normalise. We are hopeful that by early next year, everything will be normal,” Banerjee said.

