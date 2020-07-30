Mamata Govt asks Centre To Suspend All Flight Operations In WB On Complete Lockdown Days

Amid surge in Coronavirus cases in West Bengal, the state government in a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has requested it to bar all flight operations on the days of complete lockdown in the month of August. In the letter dated July 29, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay asked for a halt of flight operations on August 5, August 8, August 16-17, August 23-24 and August 31. The letter also added that there will be no complete lockdown on August 2 and August 9.

'No complete lockdown on Aug 2 & Aug 9'

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced the state-wide complete lockdown till August 31. However, the lockdown will not be observed this weekend on account of Eid al-Adha, and on August 15, the day when the country celebrates Independence Day.

West Bengal extends lockdown till Aug 31

Speaking to media, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We are extending lockdown in zones till August 31, that was earlier in place till July 31."

"The complete lockdown will be observed in the state on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31. Government services will go on as usual. Private organisations can also run their offices while maintaining COVID norms like wearing masks, gloves, sanitising hands among others. We will try to break the COVID chain twice a week by imposing a complete lockdown till August 31. However, on August 15, there will be no complete lockdown. Only small ceremonies will be allowed," the Chief Minister said.

READ | 41 more COVID patients die in West Bengal; 2,294 fresh cases detected

"No complete lockdown this Saturday and Sunday because of the Eid al-Adha. Request everyone to celebrate the day while maintaining COVID norms. However, no assembly or gatherings will be allowed outside as we have limitations due to lockdown. From next week, we will introduce complete lockdown every weekend," she added.

READ | West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

The West Bengal government has formed eight teams under IAS officers to monitor rising COVID cases in several districts of the state.

READ | 41 more COVID-19 patients die in Bengal; 2,294 fresh cases detected

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,490 on Wednesday after 41 people succumbed to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin. A total of 2,294 fresh cases of Coronavirus infection pushed the state's tally to 65,258, the bulletin said. Since Tuesday, 2,094 patients have been cured of the disease, the highest in a single day so far. So far, 44,116 people in West Bengal have recovered from COVID-19. The number of active cases is 19,652 now.

READ | Traders for continuous lockdown in West Bengal to stifle COVID-19 spread

(With agency inputs)