'Mamata Govt Ignoring Public Interest For Politics': Harsh Vardhan Cites Ayushman Bharat

As the assembly election battle is only intensifying day by day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ignoring public interest for its own political gains. The Union Minister said that the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme is a vivid example of how the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government can compromise public health for its gains.

Harsh Vardhan attacks Mamata Banerjee

Taking a jibe at Mamata Banerjee, the Union Health Minister said that Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme is a nationwide scheme but the people of West Bengal are not able to avail it due to its state government's politics. Informing that earlier Bengal had this scheme available for its people from September 2018 to January 2019, Harsh Vardhan said that the TMC government later scrapped the scheme for its own political agenda.

Accusing the West Bengal Chief Minister of playing "treatment politics" in the state. In fact, people from the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura who visit the state to avail the benefits of Ayushman Bharat are being denied access.

A charged-up West Bengal ahead of polls

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds the fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits.

