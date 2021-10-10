Mamata inaugurates Durga Puja organised by Kolkata Police

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated three Durga Pujas in the city on Sunday, including the one organised by Alipore Bodyguard Lines of the Kolkata Police.

The chief minister has been inaugurating puja pandals since October 6 and has physically inaugurated over 40 Durga Pujas in the city so far.

Banerjee said her government encourages hard-working personnel of the police force to host its puja in a grand manner so that families of law enforcers are not left out of festivities.

"The Kolkata Police Bodyguard Lines puja also participates in the Red Road Carnival. The puja has reached that benchmark. I wish those who toil hard 24x7 should also be given time to spend with their families and friends in a proper manner," she said.

Durga idols of leading community pujas of the city and the districts, accompanied by tableaux presenting the intricate artwork at the marquees and dazzling illumination, take part in the Red Road Carnival ahead of immersion in the Ganga.

Banerjee added she virtually unveiled "237 Pujas outside Kolkata located in 20 districts". The chief minister also visited ‘Nabanir’, an old age home in south Kolkata, where the inmates are organising Durga Puja and interacted with them.

She was accompanied by ministerial colleagues Firhad Hakim and Indranil Sen.

"I am so happy you are organising Durga Puja. We couldn't take you around the city’s landmark pandals like pre-COVID days. We are happy you are worshipping Maa Durga inside your premises. Hopefully, by next year, the COVID situation will be better.

"I am having a sore throat… I had been inaugurating pujas for the past few days amid rain," the chief minister commented at the old-age home.

Banerjee also unveiled the big-ticket Suruchi Sangha puja in south Kolkata, organised by her loyalist and ministerial colleague Arup Biswas, amid the beating of drums and blowing of conch shells. PTI SUS MM MM

