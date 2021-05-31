Mamata Makes Alapan Bandyopadhyay 'Advisor To CM' To Counter Centre's Deputation Order

In a bid to counter the Centre's order seeking West Bengal Chief Secretary's deputation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now appointed Alapan Bandyopadhyay as the Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, with Home Secretary HK Dwiwedi taking being appointed as the Chief Secretary. BP Gopalika has taken charge as the new Home Secretary. Maintaining that the state had sought Bandhopadhyay's extension in 'better interest' of Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she has ordered the Chief Secretary to join immediately as the Chief Advisor to the CM. Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to the CM for a period of 3 years, she announced on Monday, stating, 'Since Alapan Banerjee has retired today on May 31 from his service, he is not going to join in Delhi.'

While West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay failed to report to the North Block at 10:30 AM, as per the order issued late on Friday night, the Centre issued a showcause notice to the IAS officer, who, however, may fall outside the DoPT's ambit now that he has retired. The Union Government had issued an order on Friday deputing the West Bengal Chief Secretary to the Department of Personnel and Training hours after Mamata Banerjee's short meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which jolted another dent to the Centre-State relations.

While sources reported that the government is in no mood to roll back the order issued despite TMC's outcry, the state government too continued to revolt against the Centre as it refused to relieve Bandyopadhyay of his duties. The Chief Secretary was present at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' even on a Sunday and is also said to have attended a review meeting chaired by the CM earlier on Monday.

Mamata dares centre with a new move

In a press conference on Monday evening, CM Mamata Banerjee said that the state government has received a letter from the IAS, stating that the purpose of the extension is not served. The TMC chief reasoned that since the state government does not know the cause behind the Chief Secretary's central deputation, it decided against relieving him. Term the order as 'political vendetta' and a blunder, Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre cannot issue such an order without consulting the state and that it has never happened in history.

"Top officers of the state get this type of humiliation. The Centre can't force them without consultation. They (Centre) want to damage democracy. Are they (Chief Secretaries) the bonded labour whom they can call anytime they want? You can't take a unilateral decision. It is very unfortunate and unconstitutional," CM Mamata Banerjee has said.

Pertinently, Bandyopadhyay was scheduled to retire on May 31, but got a 3-month extension from the Centre, at the request of Mamata Banerjee, who had cited his experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic while seeking the extension. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee has urged all state Chief Ministers to 'fight the battle' against the Centre.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

In her 5-page long letter to PM Modi on Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee opposed the Centre's move and informed that the state government cannot release and is not releasing its Chief Secretary during the current 'critial hours'. Moreover, she had further requested PM Modi to withdraw, recall, reconsider the decision and rescind the latest 'so-called order'.

Mamata Banerjee criticised the move and added that the Centre's order comes without any prior consultation with the government of West Bengal or without any option of the officer. In addition, she also mentioned that the order fails to meet any pre-conditions of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rules and other applicable laws. Banerjee has therefore termed the order as unconstitutional.