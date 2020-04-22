Mamata Banerjee Pins Blame On Centre For Low Testing; Says 'kits Sent To Bengal Defective'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre over the latest feud over COVID-19 testing, questioning how can the State test more people when kits sent by Central agencies are defective and regularly withdrawn. She alleged that the Centre and the media are "maligning" the State over its COVID-19 response.

"Some people are trying to malign the State. We have withdrawn the rapid test kits because these kits are defective and the Central Government issued a notification withdrawing all kits. Who's to blame here? The second kind of kits – BGI RT-PCR kits have also been withdrawn. The third type of kits – Anti-gen kits are not available in Bengal. We don’t know when will we receive the fresh batch of kits," Mamata Banerjee charged.

READ | Centre Vs Mamata: IMCT Caught In The Middle Of Drama; Chief Secretary, MHA Exchange Fire

She went on to say that testing is crucial to detect and fight COVID-19 but how can the State do that if they don't have enough supplies. The CM wondered when the supply of essential medical gear like PPEs will arrive and instead praised the State health department to make the most of available resources.

READ | Mamata Govt Finally Permits Central Team To Commence Covid work; Shoots Letter To Centre

Attacks Central team

Training guns at the Central team sent to inspect lockdown enforcement and COVID-19 containment efforts, Mamata remarked that the Centre is sending people to "see whether lockdown is being imposed or not, people being provided food or not, people are getting a shower or not". The CM also took a jibe on the Ministry of Home Affairs sending the State Chief Secretary letters on the issue, saying that if need be, she too can send letters.

READ | 'Don't Get Confrontational': Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar To Mamata Amid Tussle With Centre

7,037 samples tested

The State Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha also debunked claims that the West Bengal is doing less number of tests, instead claiming that a total of 7,037 samples have been tested till now. He also informed that 26 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hour. 79 patients have been discharged so far.

In another important announcement, the CS informed that the Health Department has banned the use of mobile phones in COVID hospitals citing the risk of infection spreading through physical exchanges of them. All doctors, medical staff and patients will have to keep their phones outside, which can be collected while leaving the hospital, the CS said.

READ | 'Bigger Threat Of Climate Change...': Mamata's Message On Earth Day Amid Pandemic