Mamata Responds To Arrest Of TMC's Saket Gokhale; Claims 'tweet Against PM Led To This'

'I condemn this vindictive attitude,' said West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee after the arrest of TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale on Tuesday, December 6. Gokhale, as per TMC, was arrested by Gujarat police over a tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi following the bridge collapse in October that left 135 people dead.

Speaking to the media, Mamata Banerjee said, "The Gujarat Police took him to Ahmedabad, why? because he put up a tweet against the Prime Minister. But there are so many tweets put up against me on a daily basis. Yes, the Cyber Cell should make sure that there is no content on social media that could put national security at stake, but this, where he just quoted a report on the bridge collapse in Morbi?"

Earlier in the day, the General Secretary of the TMC, Abhishek Banerjee praised Gokhale for standing 'fearlessly' against the ruling dispensation that he claimed 'traded lives for their own profit'. In reaction, he claimed that the BJP got the national spokesperson of the TMC arrested by the Gujarat police. "It's their folly to think these acts of intimidation will make us bow down!" he wrote on Twitter.

As per reports, Gokhale shared a clipping of a news piece about a response under the Right to Information Act (RTI) claiming ₹30 crore was spent on the visit of the Prime Minister to the incident site. The Press Information Bureau fact-checked the claim on December 1 and called it fake--“No such RTI response has been given.”

A resident of Ahmedabad had filed a complaint against Gokhale, which the TMC called cooked up. His co-spokesperson, Derek O'Brian on Twitter claiming that the BJP had 'taken political vendetta to another level', narrated how Gokhale took a 9 pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday, and when he landed, Gujarat Police was at the airport waiting for him and 'picked him up'.

As per Brian, Gokhale at 2 am called his mother, and told her that he was being taken to Ahmedabad. As per O'Brien, after the 2-minute-long phone call, his phone and other belongings were confiscated.

