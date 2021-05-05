Mamata Writes To PM On COVID Management; Lists Demand For O2 Supply, Medicines & Vaccines

After assuming charge as the CM for the 3rd time, Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi on various aspects of COVID-19 management on Wednesday. First, she reiterated her demand for free universal vaccination in a time-bound and transparent manner. According to her, the present vaccine availability is making it very difficult to inoculate all adults aged above 18.

Moreover, she revealed that West Bengal requires at least 10,000 doses of Remdesivir and 1000 vials of Tocilizumab on a daily basis. Predicting that the requirement of daily medical oxygen consumption might rise from 400 MT to 500 MT in the next 7 days, she called upon the Centre to allocate at least 500 MT of the O2 produced in the state to prevent any shortage. Moreover, the CM expressed concern over the dearth of oxygen cylinders and opined that the current system needs to be strengthened.

In the letter, she added, "I firmly believe that this battle against COVID will be won with coordinated and collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in augmenting infrastructure and an earnest drive for universal vaccination free of cost. I am looking forward to your kind cooperation in this regard".

Currently, there are 1,20,946 active novel coronavirus cases in WB while 7,65,843 patients have been discharged and 11,744 deaths have been reported.

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government imposed a number of restrictions after the culmination of campaigning for the Assembly polls. On April 30, it mandated that all shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, and swimming pools will be closed. Additionally, it prohibited all social, cultural, academic and entertainment gatherings and congregations. Addressing her first press briefing as the new CM on Wednesday, Banerjee announced some new curbs to contain COVID-19 spread.

For instance, she mentioned that there will be only 50% attendance in state government offices. All markets, retailers, standalone shops can function from 7 am to 10 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm. While the public transport services will operate with 50% strength, the movement of local trains shall be suspended from Thursday. Private sector employees will be encouraged to work from home. On the other hand, banks will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm. A total of 87,56,995 persons have been inoculated in West Bengal till now, 27,08,576 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.