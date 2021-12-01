Mamita Meher Murder Case: Orissa HC Appoints Former District Judge To Monitor Probe

On the behest of the state government, the Orissa High Court Wednesday appointed the former District Judge A.B.S. Naidu to monitor the investigation in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case.

This comes in as the state government had previously requested the Orissa High Court on November 26 to appoint a sitting or retired High Court Judge or a District/Sessions Judge to oversee the investigation. The sensational murder case had fuelled up the anger in the state as a partially burned body of a 24-year-old school teacher was discovered by the Odisha Police in a dug-up grave near a sports stadium in Kalahandi on October 8.

Orissa High Court appoints former judge to monitor investigation in teacher's murder case

24-year-old Meher, who was brutally murdered by the perpetrators, worked as a teacher in the Mahalinga part of the district and lived in Turikela tehsil in the Balangir district. She had gone missing in early October after which her body was discovered on the investigation.

Stepping up the allegations against the state government, the primary opponent against the incumbent BJD, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched the attack and proposed the formation of an intraparty committee to investigate the matter. JP Nadda, the BJP National President BJP had appointed a three-member committee from the party on October 26 to probe the sensational case of the young woman's kidnapping and alleged murder in the Mahaling section of the Junagarh Assembly under Odisha's Kalahandi Parliamentary seat.

Sunita Duggal, a Lok Sabha member, BJP Women Wing President Vanathi Srinivasan, and MLA Rupra Mitra were among the members of the BJP’s committee. On the other hand, the MLAs from Congress also protested against the state government and obstructed Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra's entry into the state Assembly building, seeking justice for the teacher Mamita Meher.

They sought his resignation because of his claimed ties to Gobinda Sahu, the main suspect in the case. The minister is claimed to be protecting and shielding the accused. The BJP Mahila Morcha has also asked that Odisha Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra be fired for his role in the suspected murder of the teacher.

