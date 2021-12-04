Mammoth Indian Tricolour - The World's Largest National Flag - Unfurled On Navy Day 2021

Quick links:
The Western Naval Command has unfurled the world's largest national flag - an Indian Tricolour - at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, overlooking the historic Gateway of India, in honour of Navy Day 202.
The gigantic flag which is larger than adjoining buildings is woven of khadi and measures 225 feet long by 150 feet wide. It weighs roughly 1400 kg
As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Khadi and Village Industries and Commission designed and fabricated it
"The Indian Navy renews its pledge and commitment to preserve and promote national interests and serve the people of India on Navy Day by displaying the massive national flag," the Navy said
Every year on December 4, India commemorates Navy Day. The day honours the Indian Navy's contributions and accomplishments and marks its action on Karachi harbour in the 1971 war
The Indian Navy destroyed four Pakistani ships on this day in 1971, thwarting Pakistan's nefarious design