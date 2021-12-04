Last Updated:

Mammoth Indian Tricolour - The World's Largest National Flag - Unfurled On Navy Day 2021

The Western Naval Command has unfurled the world's largest national flag - an Indian Tricolour - at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on the occasion of Navy Day 2021

Written By
Srishti Goel
Western Naval Command
1/7
Indian Navy/Twitter

The Western Naval Command has unfurled the world's largest national flag - an Indian Tricolour - at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, overlooking the historic Gateway of India, in honour of Navy Day 202.

khadi
2/7
Indian Navy/Twitter

The gigantic flag which is larger than adjoining buildings is woven of khadi and measures 225 feet long by 150 feet wide. It weighs roughly 1400 kg

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
3/7
Indian Navy/Twitter

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Khadi and Village Industries and Commission designed and fabricated it

Indian Navy
4/7
Indian Navy/Twitter

"The Indian Navy renews its pledge and commitment to preserve and promote national interests and serve the people of India on Navy Day by displaying the massive national flag," the Navy said

India
5/7
PRO Defence Mumbai/Twitter

Every year on December 4, India commemorates Navy Day. The day honours the Indian Navy's contributions and accomplishments and marks its action on Karachi harbour in the 1971 war

Indo-Pakistan
6/7
PRO Defence Mumbai/Twitter

The Indian Navy destroyed four Pakistani ships on this day in 1971, thwarting Pakistan's nefarious design

President of India
7/7
PRO Defence Mumbai/Twitter

The Indian Navy is the naval arm of the Indian Armed Forces, and its Commander-in-Chief is the President of India. The Indian Navy's military staff is led by the Chief of the Naval Staff

Tags: Mumbai, National Flag, Navy Day 2021
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICTURES | Indian Railways constructs world's tallest pier bridge in Manipur

IN PICTURES | Indian Railways constructs world's tallest pier bridge in Manipur
Delhi-Dehradun Highway to slash travel time by 3 hrs, features wildlife corridor

Delhi-Dehradun Highway to slash travel time by 3 hrs, features wildlife corridor