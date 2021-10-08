Man, 5-year-old son die as SUV crashes into school van in Tonk

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old man and his five-year-old child were killed while four other students got injured on Friday, when a speeding SUV collided with the school van in which they were travelling in Nagar Fort area in Tonk district, police said.

Mahendra Nagar and Piyush died on the spot, while Anshul (7), Vinod (8), Abhishek (12), and Shivam were taken to a hospital in Bundi district where they are undergoing treatment.

Nagar was a resident of Manpura village, which comes under Karwar police station of Bundi district.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after post-mortem at a community health centre in Nainwa town in Bundi, local Station House Officer (SHO) Brijraj Singh said.

The incident took place around 7 am when Nagar, the owner of a school in Nainwa, was taking the children -- including his two sons, Anshul and Piyush -- to school.

The SUV driver fled the spot after the incident, the Nainwa SHO said.

He said a case will be registered in Nagar Fort police station since the incident happened in its jurisdiction. PTI COR HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)