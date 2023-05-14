Man Accused In Robbery-murder Case Arrested

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a case of dacoity and murder in North Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Sunday. The accused, Mohit Chauhan of Loni, is a sharpshooter of the "Chenu Gang", they said.

The arrest was made in connection with the incident of murder-cum-dacoity that took place in the Civil Lines area on May 8 in which a person was shot dead, police said, adding that the accused was previously involved in 19 criminal cases, involving robbery, dacoity and murder. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said information was received by police that Chauhan was the main shooter in the case and was living in Bhogpur village in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

"Our raiding party laid a trap near Rajputana Dhaba along the Bulandshahr-Aligarh Highway. The suspect came on a motorcycle to meet his uncle and was apprehended," he said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he and his fellow gang members Fahim, Sammu, Sehnawaz, Alam and Javed were involved in the Civil Lines murder-cum-dacoity case, the official said. The accused further disclosed that he and his partners Fahim and Sammu had robbed Rs 16 lakh from Delhi's Gulabi Bagh in December 2022, police said, adding efforts are being made to nab the co-accused.