Remains Of Man Missing For 1.5 Years, Allegedly Killed For Molestation, Found In MP's Rewa

A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a 21-year-old plantation contractor, who is identified as Vikas Giri, was allegedly killed for molesting a woman in the district. The man was reportedly murdered and his body was dumped in Rewa's jungle. The Rewa police on Thursday, November 17, arrested a 31-year-old man, identified as Yunus Ansari, for allegedly killing Vikas Giri, whose remains were reportedly found in 80 pieces from Dudhmuniya forest in February this year.

#BREAKING | Man allegedly killed for molesting woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

Police officials said that another accused, Yunus Ansari's brother-in-law Sirtaj Mohammad is still absconding. Rewa Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin said, "A resident of Chhuiye village in Rewa's Mauganj, Vikas Giri, a contractor of the plantation of the forest department, went missing in October 2021. His father filed a missing complaint saying Giri has been missing since October 2, 2021. On February 5 this year, some cattle grazers found some parts of his skeleton and his Aadhaar Card in Dudhmuniya forest and they informed the police."

“After investigating the case for nine months, police nabbed the accused. During interrogation, the accused Yunus Ansari revealed that on October 2, Vikas came to our residence. He further said that a fight broke out as he was assaulting our sister," SP Navneet Bhasin said adding that Yunus and Mohammad attacked Giri with a rod due to which he died on spot, and later, they took the body in the forest area of the district and dumped it. Rewa Police has arrested Ansari under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).