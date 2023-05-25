Man Arrested For Attacking Electricity Company Employee In Karnataka, Refuses To Pay Bill

A man was apprehended for attacking an employee of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM) and refusing to pay his electricity bill in Koppal district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Chandrashekar Hiremat, a resident of Kukanapalli in Koppal had not cleared his electricity bills of Rs 9,990 for the last six months and the supply of power to the house of the accused was cut for not paying the bill. However, the accused is said to have taken an illegal connection, and when the GESCOM employee had gone to question him, he was allegedly abused and attacked.

The incident, recorded on the mobile phone by the GESCOM employee's colleague, has been circulated on social media. The accused also tried to hit the employee's colleague for recording the video.

Condition of employee who went to collect #ElectricityBill payment.Mischievous announcements made by Congress leaders telling that electricity bill will not be required to be paid.Power supply will be hit due to lack of funds and will affect thousands of people in the IT field ! pic.twitter.com/QMoM0PR3SK — Ramblings(Parody) (@PC67761415) May 24, 2023

Cases of people denying to pay electricity bills emerging

A lot of cases have recently been reported where the people argued with the electricity supply officials and denied to pay the electricity bills. The people said that the Karnataka government has promised them free electricity.

Congress, which won the Karnataka assembly election and formed the government under the leadership of senior leader Siddaramaiah, had promised 200 units of free electricity monthly to each house in its manifesto.

On May 15, a similar incident took place when video of a group of villagers in the Chitradurga district refusing to pay their electricity bill citing the pre-poll promise of the Congress went viral.

“We won’t pay,” a villager was heard telling electricity bill collector Gopi in the purported video where people are seen sitting on a platform under a peepal tree.

The bill collector then told them, “You have to pay the bill this month. Let’s see what the government says,” to which the villagers responded, “What can the government say?”

The group said, "You collect from them (Congress), not us. We will not pay the bill.”

Karnataka cabinet approves the five guarantees

The Karnataka CM-led Cabinet approved all the five guarantees as assured by the Congress party in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah said, "The Cabinet has given its approval to all the guarantees made by the Congress party. We are working out the modalities and a government order would be passed on it soon.”

The Congress in its manifesto had promised 200 units of free electricity, 10 kg of foodgrain for every member of BPL households, free public bus travel for women, Rs 2,000 a month to each woman who heads a household, Rs 3,000 financial assistance to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders.