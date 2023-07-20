Man Arrested For Killing Ayurvedic Doctor's 14-year-old Daughter In Noida

The Noida Police arrested a 45-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with the killing of the 14-year-old daughter of an ayurvedic doctor and robbery of cash and jewellery from their home a day ago, officials said.

The accused, Pradeep Vishwas, was very well known to the family and frequently visited the home of ayurvedic doctor Sudarshan Bairagi, a senior officer said.

The accused also tried to flee from police custody by snatching the service pistol of a policeman, but got injured in retaliatory firing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said.

The officer said initially, it was reported that cash amounting to around Rs 25 lakh was stolen from the house but subsequently, as an amount of around Rs 7.5 lakh was recovered from the accused, the family said it had mistakenly quoted a wrong figure.

Shilpi (14) was alone in the house in the Purana Sutiyana area under the Ecotech 3 police station limits when the incident took place on Tuesday morning. Her body was found on the bed with a cloth tied around her neck and blood oozing out of her mouth when the family returned home around 1.30 pm.

"They took her to a nearby private hospital but she was declared dead by the doctors. An FIR was immediately lodged on the basis of a complaint from the family, which raised suspicion on Vishwas, who was taken into custody for questioning," Yadav said.

"The doctor had sold a flat recently and got around Rs 7.5 lakh in cash. Vishwas knew about it. On Tuesday, when the doctor went to his clinic and his wife was also out, he met them and found out that they would return home only after 1 pm. He also confirmed from them that Shilpi was alone at home," the officer said.

Vishwas immediately left for the doctor's house. Shilpi opened the door and gave him water to drink.

"He then threatened the girl into leading him to the place where the cash and jewellery were kept. Out of fear that the girl would reveal his identity to her parents, he decided to strangulate her to death and after that, immediately left for his home where he hid the cash and jewellery in a container full of rice," Yadav said.

He added that after the interrogation of the accused, a police team went to his home and recovered the cash and jewellery.

"While returning to the police station, the accused got off the vehicle on the pretext of urination. However, he snatched the pistol of a police official who was standing close to him and aimed it at him in an attempt to flee. The police team carefully retaliated and Vishwas got hit in the leg and was overpowered once again," Yadav said.

The accused was taken to a hospital for treatment, after which he was produced in a court that remanded him in judicial custody, the police said.