Man Arrested For Killing Father In UP's Bhadohi

A 20-year-old man, who locals claimed suffers from a mental condition, killed his father at a village here, police said on Thursday.

Durgaganj station officer Vinod Dubey said, "Divanshu Pandey (20) attacked his father Chandrashekhar Pandey (55) in a fit of rage at their house on Wednesday." Police said that according to locals, Divanshu Pandey suffers from a mental condition since childhood.

"Chandrashekhar Pandey's body was sent for postmortem and Divanshu Pandey arrested. Further action will be taken as per the directions of the court," Dubey said.

