Last Updated:

Man Arrested For Objectionable Facebook Post Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Image: Yogi Adityanath (PTI)


Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.

The action comes after an FIR was registered against Mohammad Azim alias Ajju under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Azim, a resident of Revati town, is also accused of hurting religious sentiments, promoting enmity between two communities, and trying to disturb religious harmony, in-charge of Revati police station, Harendra Singh said.

READ | UP urban local body polls: Triple-engine govt must for state's rapid development, says chief minister Yogi Adityanath
READ | Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gives his take on growth of sports in Uttar Pradesh
READ | Varanasi restored to old glory in last 8 years: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
READ | FIR registered over threat letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
READ | UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe into Mahant Narendra Giri's death

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT