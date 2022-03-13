Man arrested for raping 2 minor daughters in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 13 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly raping his two minor daughters repeatedly since 2019, an official said.

The victims, aged 6 and 12, told the police that whenever they tried to raise an alarm and resisted their father's move, he would point a knife at them and threaten to kill them, an official at Bhoisar police station said.

The man allegedly raped the two girls on different occasions when one of them was not around. This was going on since 2019 after their mother's death, he said.

The elder sisters of the two girls had got married and were living elsewhere, the victims told the police.

They were afraid of complaining earlier, but later approached the NGO Shramajivi Sanghatana, working for the uplift of tribals.

A member of the NGO then took the girls to district Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde, who directed local police to take action in the matter.

Based on the complaint of the two girls, the police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(F)(I) (rape on a girl repeatedly below 12 years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. PTI COR GK GK

