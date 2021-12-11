Man arrested for robbing car at Tughlaq Road

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a car at gun point in Lutyens' Delhi’s Tughlak Road area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Walia, a resident of Tilak Nagar, they said.

A case of robbery was registered on November 20 at Tughlak Road police station.

The victim, driver of a Creta car, was standing outside the vehicle when a man came from behind, robbed the car, and fled, police said.

On Friday around 12.30 pm, a tip-off was received that Walia, who robbed the car at gunpoint, was hiding in a drug de-addiction centre in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar.

A raid was conducted at the centre and the accused was nabbed.

He has been sent to judicial custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

During interrogation, Walia revealed his father was a car dealer in Tilak Nagar area and had died five years ago. Later, he took control of the business, but Covid-19 impacted it bad, police said.

He started taking drugs and also gambling. He lost huge amount of money and borrowed huge amount of money from people for his expenses. In order to return the money, he started stealing cars, the DCP said.

On the intervening night of November 19 and 20, he was intoxicated and robbed the car from the Tughlak Road area, they said.

The robbed car was recovered from his possession, police said, adding that Walia has previously been involved in four other cases. PTI NIT NIT VN VN

