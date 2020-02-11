UP Man Sets Wife On Fire After Giving Triple Talaq Over Dowry Demands, Arrested

A man along with four of his family members was arrested on Monday for allegedly setting his wife on fire. According to reports, before setting his wife on fire, the man had given her triple talaq which for not meeting his dowry demands. The incident took place on Sunday night in Kheda Tanda village in Azim Nagar area of Rampur.

Victim suffered 75% burns to her body

According to the father of the victim, the accused identified as Mohd Arif, came into his house and pronounced triple talaq to his daughter Seema and left. He returned again and set Seema on fire.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to TMU Medical College in Moradabad with severe burn injuries.

Speaking to the media, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar said that a complaint on the same was filed by the victim's parents. According to the complaint, their daughter was burnt by the accused and their in-laws after the husband pronounced triple-talaq, added Kumar. Reports indicate that Seema suffered burns on 75% of her body and is still undergoing treatment in Moradabad. Kumar also added that a team of officers were dispatched to record her statement and investigations are still ongoing.

MP man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

Recently, a man was booked for allegedly divorcing his wife through the banned triple talaq method. The man's father and brother have also been booked for harassing the woman for dowry. According to reports, the woman and the accused were married in April 2016 and the former's family had been demanding a car as dowry.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal.

Any Muslim husband who pronounces the illegal form of talaq upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine.

(Image Credit: PTI)