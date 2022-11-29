Man Arrested For Staging Armed Robbery In Delhi

A 43-year-old man working at a cosmetic shop in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar was arrested for allegedly cheating his employer by staging an armed robbery of Rs 10 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

Sarvan, the resident of Burari, was working at the shop for the last four years and had won the trust of his employer over these years, they said.

He was often sent to collect payments and deliver the products and when he got to know that the amount to be collected was Rs 10 lakh, he got avaricious and staged the entire episode of robbery, police said.

With his arrest, police claimed to have recovered the stolen amount of Rs 9.93 lakh from the victim.

The matter was reported to police on November 25 by a resident of Narayana Vihar who runs the cosmetic shop in the Sadar Bazar area, police said.

According to the complaint, the owner had to collect the payment of Rs 10 lakh from one of his customer at Chandni Chowk, for which he sent his employee Sarvan.

However, Sarvan came back empty-handed, stating that he was abducted and robbed of the money by two persons at gunpoint while he was on his way back.

Sarvan also said that he was thrown off the motorcycle by the robbers at Geeta Colony Flyover near Rajghat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that more than 50 CCTV cameras in the area of Sadar Bazar, Bara Hindu Rao and Lahori Gate were checked and on the detailed analysis of the CCTV footage, his claim was found vague and suspicious. It was revealed that no robbery ever occurred with the employee.

Thereafter, sustained interrogation was conducted which lead to his confession and subsequently, the employee surrendered, he said.

"During interrogation, he told police that he had planned the whole thing very carefully and decided not to run away but to come back pretending as a victim. However, his plan failed when he could not justify his claim and got caught with the help of CCTV footage. After his arrest, the stolen amount of Rs 9.93 lakh in cash was recovered on his instance," Kalsi said. PTI AMP AMS

