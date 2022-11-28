Man Arrested For Threatening Minor To Chop Her Into Pieces After Failed Marriage Proposal

The Kanpur police have arrested a man named Mohammed Faiz for threatening to murder and chop a minor whom he was stalking for weeks. The man was after a 17-year-old to whom he was adamant to get married but threatened to kill her after his proposal was rejected.

According to the police, Faiz has been booked under sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Accused threatens to kill over the refusal of a marriage proposal

The accused was arrested on the complaint of the minor's father who filed an FIR at the Naubasta police station as the former was harassing his daughter for about a month and a half. A resident of Kanpur's Kidwai Nagar, the minor was constantly being harassed by the accused while she left her home for school or her coaching centre. The girl's family initially requested Faiz, but her father filed an FIR against him on May 3 after he continued to pursue her.

The minor's father also revealed that Faiz vowed to marry his daughter and threatened to kill and chop her and throw the body parts in a forest if she refuses. "You people have filed an FIR against me. I will kidnap your daughter from your house and chop her into pieces. And you will not be able to do anything," the accused said on November 25 per the father's statement.

According to Abhishek Pandey, Superintendent of Police in Naubasta, the accused is a history sheeter as he already had a POCSO case slapped against him. The SP revealed that a case was registered against him on October 16 for harassing a minor and the police were in pursuit to nab him. He has now been finally arrested as he continued to mount pressure for marrying her. SP Pandey, meanwhile, said that Faiz has been charged with the relevant POCSO sections and is currently in jail. He further said that the Police are committed to the security of the victim.