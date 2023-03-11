Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Punjab Cong MLA Khaira

A man has been arrested here on Saturday for allegedly threatening to kill senior Congress leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, police said.

Khaira, in his complaint, said that he received a threat on one of his social media accounts that he will be shot for his various outbursts, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh said in a statement.

With the help of an IT team of the police the accused, identified as Raja, was traced and arrested.

The account used by the accused to give the threat was being run on a fake identity, police said.

According to police, the accused has confessed to the crime.

A case under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the accused, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.