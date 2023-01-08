Last Updated:

Man Arrested On Yamuna Expressway For Kidnapping Woman

A man was arrested on the Yamuna Expressway while he was allegedly taking a woman he had abducted from Noida to Agra, police said on Saturday

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Kidnapped

Image: ANI/Representational


A man was arrested on the Yamuna Expressway while he was allegedly taking a woman he had abducted from Noida to Agra, police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the 30-year-old had kidnapped the woman from the gate of a Noida company she worked at on Saturday evening. He had also snatched her phone.

The man was trying to load his pistol near Mathura when the 28-year-old victim threw its magazine outside the window and just as he stepped out of the vehicle to pick that up, the woman escaped and called for help from an approaching police car, police said.

Seeing the police, the man sat in his car and fled from the spot. He was arrested with the help of another team after a brief exchange of fire on his way ahead, they said.

READ | Telangana kidnapping case takes dramatic turn, abducted girl says eloped 'willingly'

He was identified as Feroz Khan, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave, Jamia Nagar Okhla in south Delhi. The SSP said it was a case of one-sided love.

READ | Wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO case arrested in Delhi: Police
READ | Man held for kidnapping minor to present him as gift to his childless uncle

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT