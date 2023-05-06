Last Updated:

Man Assaulted In Gurugram In Suspected Road Rage Case; FIR Registered

 A 28-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by two men in front of his daughter in a suspected case of road rage, police in Gurugram said on Friday.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Gurugram

Image: PTI/representative


 A 28-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by two men in front of his daughter in a suspected case of road rage, police in Gurugram said on Friday.

Dayanand Colony resident Jagmohan Yadav said in his police complaint that the alleged incident took place near Ambedkar Chowk around 9.30 am on Thursday when he and his daughter were on their way to Artemis Hospital in his car.

When Yadav turned his car towards Artemis Hospital from Ambedkar Chowk, another vehicle stopped in front. Two men got down from the car and allegedly started abusing Yadav.

READ | Gurugram Man duped of Rs 8 lakh on pretext of investment for high returns

"I got down from my car to talk (to them) but they attacked me... A crowd gathered on the spot and the accused fled in their car after threatening to kill me," Yadav alleged in his complaint.

READ | ED searches 21 locations of private entity in Delhi, Gurugram; recovers Rs 1.01 crore

On the basis of his complaint, an FIR was registered against the two unidentified accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Friday.

"We have got the registration number of the car of the accused and are trying to identify them. They will be arrested as soon as possible," Sector 53 police station SHO Amit Sharma said.

READ | Gurugram Police nabs man for using 'proxy' candidate in BSF recruitment exam
READ | In Gurugram, teen boy commits suicide by jumping off four-storey building

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT