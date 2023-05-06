Man Assaulted In Gurugram In Suspected Road Rage Case; FIR Registered

A 28-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by two men in front of his daughter in a suspected case of road rage, police in Gurugram said on Friday.

Dayanand Colony resident Jagmohan Yadav said in his police complaint that the alleged incident took place near Ambedkar Chowk around 9.30 am on Thursday when he and his daughter were on their way to Artemis Hospital in his car.

When Yadav turned his car towards Artemis Hospital from Ambedkar Chowk, another vehicle stopped in front. Two men got down from the car and allegedly started abusing Yadav.

"I got down from my car to talk (to them) but they attacked me... A crowd gathered on the spot and the accused fled in their car after threatening to kill me," Yadav alleged in his complaint.

On the basis of his complaint, an FIR was registered against the two unidentified accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Friday.

"We have got the registration number of the car of the accused and are trying to identify them. They will be arrested as soon as possible," Sector 53 police station SHO Amit Sharma said.