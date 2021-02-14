Man attacks cops at women's Police Station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, arrested

A man (Ranjeet), allegedly attacked police personnel with a knife at Muzaffarpur women's Police Station on Saturday after cops interrogated him for domestic violence. Three policemen were injured in the attack. Sub Inspector Neeru Kumari said that on the complaint of the mother-in-law of the accused, the police had gone to his house, after which he attacked the cops with a knife on bringing him to the police station.

Kumari told the media, "A woman named Geeta Devi from Hajipur informed police that her daughter is being beaten by her husband Ranjeet. She said that she does not want to file a case. Woman police personnel went to the residence of the complainant's daughter. The husband and wife both reached the police station. When I asked Ranjeet why he was beating her wife, he attacked police personnel with a knife. Three police personnel including me suffered injuries in the attack. A case will be registered. The accused has been arrested"

The incident happened when the police reached the house of the accused (Ranjit) to take action on the complaint of Geeta Devi, a resident of Hajipur. The woman had complained that her son-in-law was assaulting her daughter. The woman did not want to register a case against the accused. After that, the cops brought the husband and wife to the police station. When Inspector Neeru Kumari asked the accused Ranjit why he assaulted his wife, he attacked the policemen with a knife. Three policemen including Neeru were injured in the attack.

In January, a similar kind of case was registered where the Delhi Police constable was severely injured after a man (Sagar) allegedly attacked him with a knife in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. A constable sustained severe injuries in the hand and abdomen. The criminal also received bullet injuries in firing as he tried to snatch a service pistol. Sagar had been released on bail around 15 days ago and has been previously found involved in cases of robbery and cases under the arms act.

Image: ANI