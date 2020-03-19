Watch: Amid Coronavirus Scare, Man Beaten Up For Sneezing In Public

A man was beaten up in Kolhapur in Maharashtra for allegedly sneezing in public. He was travelling in a two-wheeler on a busy street when initially, a lady on another two-wheeler slapped him and later a crowd gathered around to beat him up.

At least 170 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with three reported deaths.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. Firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

Globally, around 8,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 2,19,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

