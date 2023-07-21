A woman was allegedly beheaded by her brother in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district in what is being called a case of honour killing. The accused, identified as Riyaz, allegedly severed the head of his sister for meeting a man with whom she was in a relationship with against her family's wishes. A video of the accused Riyaz casually walking along the road with his sister's severed head has surfaced.

The incident took place in the Mitwara area under Faizapur police station limits.

According to ASP North Barabanki, Ashutosh Mishra, the father of the victim lodged the complaint with the police, leading to Riyaz's apprehension. The police promptly acted upon the information, recovering the victim's body and initiating an investigation into the incident.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld, had been in a relationship with a young man from her own caste and religion. However, her brother vehemently disapproved of the relationship, and in a fit of rage, he committed the heinous act of beheading his own sister.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.