Man Booked For Keeping Woman Captive For 8 Days, Rape In UP Village

A man here was booked for rape on Thursday after the victim, who alleged she was held captive for eight days, approached the court when police failed to register a complaint.

Madan Mohan Chaturvedi, Station House Officer at Sangari Police Station, said on Thursday that according to the woman’s allegations, the accused “seduced” her into going to his house on June 15.

She said that she had gone to the Gauhania railway crossing to buy vegetables when she met the accused, Ajaypal Verma.

Verma, a resident of village Kataiya, took her to his house on his motorcycle and held her captive for eight days and raped her, she alleged, police said.

The accused also threatened to kill her when she resisted him, police said.

Sources said that the accused and the woman knew each other.

The victim was rescued by her mother, who helped her escape the man’s house, police sources said.

Sources also claimed that the family members of the woman did not lodge a missing complaint while she was away.

The woman alleged that she had earlier complained about the incident to the local police but nothing was done, so she approached the court.

On the orders of the court, the police have started an investigation by registering a case against the accused on charges of kidnapping and rape.

