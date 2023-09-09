Man Booked For Killing Cobra In UP Village

Police have booked a man for allegedly killing a cobra in a village here, a forest department official said on Saturday.

Ranger Akanksha Gupta said the FIR was lodged against Sukhbir at the Kadarchowk police station following a complaint by People for Animals (PFA) district unit president Vikendra Sharma.

The official added that the cobra is classified under the rare species category and is protected by the law.

The accused, who runs a rice extraction machine, allegedly killed the snake using a stick two days ago and someone made a video of the incident and sent it to Sharma, Gupta said.

Based on information provided by Sharma and the video, the FIR was filed under relevant sections of the law, the ranger said, adding that police were looking for the accused.