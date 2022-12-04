Man Booked For Marrying Twin Sisters In Solapur District Of Maharashtra

In shocking news, a case has been filed against a man for marrying twin sisters together on December 2 in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

SP Solapur Shirish Sardeshpande said, "A non-cognizable offence case under IPC Section 494 has been registered against Atul Awtade for marrying twin sisters together on December 2. The wedding took place in Akluj town."

The sisters, namely Pinky and Rinky, used to stay with their mother. After their mother fell ill, the sisters started travelling to the hospital in Atul's car. During this period, Atul got close to both sisters, after which the twins made a decision to marry him.

The twin sisters, both Mumbai-based IT engineers, married the same man, as they couldn't imagine parting ways after marriage. Even their family consented and got them married.