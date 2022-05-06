Man booked for posing as Maha minister's nephew to cheat people

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly posing as the nephew of Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut and cheating people to the tune of Rs 11.5 lakh after promising them government jobs, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The incident came to light when 11 people approached Dadar police station with cheating complaints, after which a probe began.

"The accused, who calls himself Sandeep Raut and would introduce himself as Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut's nephew, collected token amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from people after promising them government jobs. He has even issued fake appointment letters to some," he said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added. PTI DC BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)