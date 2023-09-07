Man, Brother-in-law Held For Snatching Gold Chain In West Delhi

A 24-year-old man and his brother-in-law have been arrested in connection with a gold chain snatching incident in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, police said on Thursday. Deepak alias Kamal and his brother-in-law Mohit (22), both residents of Mangolpuri, were traced and arrested after examination of footage from CCTV cameras, they said.

Police said they are named in more than 30 cases and were also charged under the Arms Act in the past. On Monday, a case was registered on a complaint from a woman that her gold chain had been snatched in the Subhash Nagar area by two men on a scooter, police said.

Sharing Deepak's and Mohit's modus operandi in other cases, police said they used to intentionally hit the vehicle of their intended victim with their two-wheeler and then enter into a verbal spat. During the confrontation, they used to snatch the person's mobile phone, chain or any other valuable item, and flee, police said.

On the Subhash Nagar incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said the snatchers were identified with the help of footage from CCTV cameras. The gold chain snatched by them has been recovered, the officer said and added that scooter used in the crime has been seized. The DCP said the accused had deposited the gold chain with a finance firm. The receipt of the firm is also in police's possession, Veer said and added that duo has been involved in criminal activities for the past six to seven years.