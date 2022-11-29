Man Chases Two Girls On Mumbai Street In Car; Held For Stalking, Friend On Run

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly chasing two girls returning from a tuition class in suburban Andheri in his friend's car, police said on Tuesday.

The friend of the accused is on the run.

Both the men hail from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Mumbai to meet their friend, who lives in suburban Jogeshwari, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the girls were returning home after attending a tuition class.

"The accused and his friend were sitting in a car and started passing comments after seeing the girls. The girls panicked and hired an autorickshaw to reach home. But the accused and his friend chased them in the car.

"When the autorickshaw halted at a traffic signal, the 30-year-old man stepped out and handed a note to the girls with his mobile phone number written on it," he said. Family members of the girls later lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the police.

Police traced the man based on his mobile phone number and nabbed him on Sunday night while his friend is on the run, the official said. A case has been registered for stalking and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)