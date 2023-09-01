Man Cons People By Posing As ED And MHA Official, Arrested

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained a person on Wednesday for defrauding individuals by pretending to be an ED and a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officer in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act's (PMLA) requirements.

Omveer Singh has been named as the suspect, the investigating agency announced on Thursday.

After his detention on Wednesday, the PMLA Court in Ahmedabad sent him to ED’s custody until September 2.

An ED inquiry was started based on FIRs filed by the Surat and Ahmedabad authorities against Omveer Singh for impersonation and cheating charges.

"In another instance, he defrauded a Surat-based energy sector company for more than Rs 2 Crore by impersonating the Financial Advisor and Auditor at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," ED said.

Omveer Singh allegedly defrauded one coal merchant out of Rs. 1.50 crore by falsely posing as a senior ED official and claiming to complete his tender work through his well-connected contacts.

Singh had scant sources of income from his work as a construction site supervisor till 2019, according to the ED's inquiry. After that, he began to pose as top government officials from various ministries and began to entice gullible individuals under the pretence of getting their work done, stealing millions of rupees from them in the process.

The central probing agency further stated, "His modus operandi involves duping certain persons in a city and later changing his residence and identity to defraud a new set of people. The proceeds of crime acquired from impersonation and cheating were spent on the enjoyment of a lavish lifestyle,"

A probe into the case is currently underway.

(With Agency inputs)