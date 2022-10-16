Man Detained After He Climbs On To Stage To Give Memorandum To Gujarat CM; Released

A man was detained and then released after he went up to the stage during an event of Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel to hand over a memorandum on recruitment on Sunday, a police official said.

The CM was on stage for the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' event when Rohit Kumar (30) climbed on to the stage, the Deesa city police station official said.

"He wanted to hand over a a memorandum regarding recruitment to the post of talati-cum-mantri. He dodged the security personnel because he was wearing the saffron scarf of the BJP and appeared to be a party member. However, he was overpowered and whisked away from the stage as soon as he took out the paper," he said.

The man was detained and taken to the police station at around 3:30 pm and was released post questioning after three hours, the official informed.

