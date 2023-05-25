Man Detained For Trying To Frame Up Four Persons By Creating Fake Social Media Accounts

A man in his early 20s has been arrested here for allegedly posting a morphed picture of a girl on Instagram, and trying to frame up her male friends by posting obscene comments in their names, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was romantically interested in the girl and resented her friendship with four other youngsters, officials said.

He had earlier asked her to break off her friendship with them but she had refused, they said.

The accused created a fake Instagram group and posted a morphed picture of the girl on it. He also created four accounts using the names of her four male friends, and posted obscene comments on her morphed picture from these fake accounts.

Further, he sent screenshots of these comments to the girl.

When the girl's family approached police, officials of the Cyber Police Station first registered a case against her four male friends, said Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

But after tracing the IP addresses linked to these Instagram accounts, the accused's role came to light, Kumar said.

He was arrested under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and IPC, and further probe was on, the commissioner said.